Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz as IDF Strikes on Lebanon Threaten Peace Talks

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Iran’s Joint Armed Forces General Staff announced Saturday it was once again closing the Strait of Hormuz, citing renewed Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, in a move that escalates pressure on Washington just as senior officials prepare to meet in Switzerland for talks aimed at salvaging a fragile peace process.

Iran’s state news agency Mehr reported that Tehran accused the United States and Israel of violating the ceasefire set out in a memorandum of understanding underpinning the negotiations. In a statement carried by Iranian state television, Tehran described the closure as a “first step” in response to what it called violations of commitments, warning that further measures would follow if what it termed “aggression” continued.

The general staff statement said: “It is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to shipping… This first measure is a response to the violation of commitments by the enemy. If the attacks continue, further measures will be planned and implemented to convince the enemy to respect its obligations.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard naval forces separately warned all vessels against attempting to cross the strait, saying “otherwise their safety will be put at risk.”

It remained unclear whether the closure would take immediate effect or whether it was intended primarily as a warning. Iran has insisted throughout the negotiations that a ceasefire in Lebanon is a core precondition for ending the broader conflict and signing a peace agreement, and the move appeared aimed at pressuring Washington to compel Israel to comply with the first article of the memorandum of understanding, which calls for “the immediate and definitive cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

Vance and Araghchi to Meet in Switzerland

Despite the escalation, the United States and Iran confirmed that Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would travel to Switzerland on Saturday evening to take part in peace negotiations at Bürgenstock on Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Araghchi, as Iran’s chief negotiator, would travel to Bürgenstock accompanied by Pakistan’s interior minister, underscoring Islamabad’s continued role as a mediator in the talks.

Source: tovima.com