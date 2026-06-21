Elevator Registration Deadline Expires June 30: Fines Ahead

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The deadline for registering elevators expires definitively on June 30, along with the extension that was granted, as current legislation does not allow for a second one. The original deadline had been set for November 30, after which a six-month extension was issued through the end of June.

The process has been progressing at a satisfactory pace, with approximately 286,000 of the country’s roughly 310,000 elevators registered to date.

How to register and who is required to do so

Registration is straightforward and can be completed using Taxisnet credentials through the platform elevator.mindev.gov.gr.

The requirement applies to apartment buildings, office buildings, hotels, commercial properties, and mixed-use spaces, even if the elevators in question have already been certified or listed in another registry.

Only four pieces of information need to be submitted: the building’s address, the year of installation, the number of floors the elevator serves, and the tax identification number of the maintenance contractor, if one is on file.

Those obligated to submit the registration are building owners or property managers, or their legal representatives, as well as the licensed maintenance technicians or installers of the elevators under current regulations.

The fines

Once the deadline has passed, administrative fines will be imposed on a per-elevator basis as follows: 1,000 euros for residential buildings, 2,500 euros for commercial or mixed-use properties, and 5,000 euros for buildings open to the public.

The registration number will serve as the primary technical identifier for each elevator and will need to be confirmed by the maintenance technician or installer. In practical terms, any elevator that has not been registered will no longer be eligible for lawful maintenance.

After June 30, the Independent Market Oversight Authority will launch intensive compliance inspections targeting building owners.

As Development Minister Takis Theodorikakis has noted regarding the purpose of the registration drive, once the process is complete each elevator will have a unique identification number, enabling the government to establish targeted policies for inspections, preventive maintenance, upgrades, and safety interventions, policies that affect everyone.

Source: tovima.com