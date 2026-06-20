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Greek Tourism Revenue Surges 37% in Q1, Outpacing Visitor Growth

The country's current account deficit fell to €1.4 billion in April 2026, a reduction of €956 million compared with April 2025

English Edition 20.06.2026, 20:54
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Greek Tourism Revenue Surges 37% in Q1, Outpacing Visitor Growth
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Greek tourism revenue rose 36.9 percent in the January-April period compared with the same months of 2025, outpacing a 27.1 percent increase in foreign visitor arrivals, according to data released by the Bank of Greece.

April’s performance was particularly strong, boosted by the timing of Catholic Easter, reinforcing expectations that the tourist season will extend further and generate new record revenues in what officials describe as a year that began with especially positive prospects.

Current Account Deficit Narrows in April

The country’s current account deficit fell to €1.4 billion in April 2026, a reduction of €956 million compared with April 2025, the central bank said.
The improvement was driven by a narrowing trade deficit, as export growth outpaced imports. In current prices, exports rose 36.3 percent (13.6 percent in real terms), while imports increased 12.2 percent (0.8 percent in real terms). Excluding fuel, exports rose 10.6 percent in current prices (5.5 percent in real terms), while non-fuel imports increased 3.2 percent (1.5 percent in real terms).

The services balance surplus narrowed slightly, reflecting net payments rather than net receipts in other services, despite improvements in the transport and travel balances. Non-resident visitor arrivals and related receipts rose 10.6 percent and 9.5 percent respectively in April compared with the same month last year.

The primary income deficit narrowed year-on-year, largely reflecting lower net payments on interest, dividends, and profits. The secondary income balance swung to a surplus from a deficit in April 2025, primarily due to net receipts rather than net payments in the general government sector.

For the four-month period overall, the current account deficit widened by €1.0 billion compared with the same period of 2025.

Source: tovima.com 

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