Kyranakis: Safe Athens–Thessaloniki Rail by 2026

Deputy Minister of Transport Konstantinos Kyranakis stated that the Athens–Thessaloniki railway line will be fully operational and safe by next summer, stating, “In the summer of 2026 the safe Athens–Thessaloniki line will be completed” and that by then “we will have all the systems we need.”

Kyranakis gave an interview on Friday morning to Greek national broadcaster ERT, addressing issues from railway safety to public transport upgrade.

He highlighted the introduction of a new geolocation system as a major upgrade for the network. “Each train, each train engine will carry a special type of transmitter, which will correct the signal and in real time will give an accuracy of a few centimeters.” he explained. He also announced that passengers will be able to track trains in real-time via the railway.gov.gr website within the next three months.

These comments come amidst ongoing public furor over the 2023 Tempi train crash, the deadliest railway accident in Greece, which sparked some of the largest protests in decades. A disgruntled Greek public opinion sees the tragic accident as a culmination of poor management by its government, revealing a litany of chronic equipment failures in the country’s railway system and the lack of effective policies to address serious safety transport issues. As the investigation into the accident has dragged on, and government officials have still not been investigated, there were ongoing allegations of a cover-up.

Deputy Transport minister Kyranakis stated in today’s interview that strict protocols are in place for safety. “No train enters the line unless the previous one has been evacuated,” he emphasized, underscoring the commitment to preventing further accidents.

Additionally, Kyranakis confirmed that drone patrols are already in operation to deter vandalism and theft along the railway network. “Today, as we speak, patrols are being carried out with drones on the railway,” he said. He also credited these patrols with enabling swift arrests.

When asked about the dismissal of Kostas Genidounias, president of the train drivers’ union, Kyranakis replied: “It’s a private company whose shareholder is the Italian government, essentially the government through the state-owned infrastructure management company, and it can hire and fire according to its own doctrine.”

However, he encouraged railway workers to report any safety concerns, stating, “I encourage them to report any problem they find on the trains, on the Metro, on the ISAP, on the buses, everywhere. To do so fearlessly.”

Kyranakis also stated that the government will enforce stricter hiring and training standards for both Hellenic Train and OSE employees, including psychometric and crisis-response testing. “If Hellenic Train does not apply this, we reserve the right to suspend its license,” he stated.

Kyranakis confirmed that leadership changes are imminent at the National Organization for the Investigation of Air and Rail Accidents and Transport Safety. “When the bill is voted, we will have a replacement in the near future.” he said.

Christos Papadimitriou, the deputy chairman of the Hellenic Rail Accident Investigation Agency at the time when they released their investigation into the Tempi rail tragedy resigned in early April amid media reports that its findings had spread confusion and were contradictory.

In the realm of public transport, Kyranakis reported that 500 new buses are already in service in Attica, with plans to increase the fleet to 1,000 by the end of the year and 1,500 by 2027. “This is a bet of Kyriakos Mitsotakis,” he noted, promising improved service with shorter wait times and cleaner vehicles: “I have unlimited respect for the person who wakes up early and waits patiently for the bus at the bus stop and we have an obligation to that person to give them a better, higher quality service. With a new, clean bus that arrives on time, they will get to their job faster and that means the rest of us don’t have to block the buses in their bus lanes.”

Source: Tovima.com