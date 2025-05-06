OT FORUM: Investment, Energy, AI and Capital Market Reform in Focus

The second and final day of the 5th OT Forum, spotlighted a wide range of strategic topics under the central theme “A New Era for Capital Markets.” With high-profile speakers from government, business, and the investment world, the event explored opportunities and challenges in areas such as institutional investment, energy policy, the Alternative Market (EN.A), and Artificial Intelligence.

Foreign Policy and Geopolitics: A New Global Landscape

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis opened the day by addressing the shifting dynamics of international relations, particularly in light of geopolitical instability and the possible implications of a second Trump presidency. He stressed the need for a modern foreign policy aligned with Greece’s economic and strategic interests.

Energy Sector: Strategic Outlook for Southeastern Europe

Energy security and transition were dominant topics, particularly in relation to the Eastern Mediterranean. Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou presented Greece’s strategic roadmap for capitalizing on regional energy developments, emphasizing the need for investment in infrastructure and renewable sources.

Two specialized panels further explored energy challenges. Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) CEO Manos Manousakis and PPC’s Chief of Energy Management Konstantinos Nazos discussed market volatility, the intermittency of renewables, and the importance of robust energy management systems.

Institutional Investment: Unlocking Capital Potential

A key theme of the forum was unlocking capital from domestic and institutional investors. Speakers’ discussion focused on mobilizing long-term investment, boosting financial sustainability, and improving Greece’s appeal to capital markets.

Global Spotlight on AI

Artificial Intelligence was a major highlight, with Sundeep Gantori, Managing Director and CIO Equity Strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management, delivering an in-depth analysis of AI’s role in shaping the future global economy. He emphasized AI’s transformative power across industries and its importance in driving productivity and innovation.

Investment Interest in Greek Companies

The forum also highlighted the growing interest of foreign investors in Greek firms. Costantinos Zouzoulas and Vaia Dotsia of AXIA Ventures Group provided insights into investor sentiment and the criteria driving capital inflows into Greece during a period of global uncertainty.

Executives from leading Greek corporations—including Metlen Energy & Metals, HELLENiQ ENERGY, IDEAL Holdings, GEK TERNA, and OTS—shared success stories and discussed strategies for sustainable growth and investor engagement.

The Future of EN.A and Capital Market Access

Two thematic panels focused on the Alternative Market (EN.A) of the Athens Stock Exchange. Nikos Koskoletos (ATHEX Group), Charalampos Dimitrakopoulos (Softweb), Giannis Mandalas (Meditterra), and Costantine Papapolyzos (TREK Development) explored EN.A as a platform for smaller companies seeking capital access, highlighting its role in enhancing market diversity and entrepreneurship.

Government Strategy for Attracting Foreign Investment

Senior government advisors Michael G. Arghyrou and Dimitris Politis outlined the Mitsotakis administration’s strategy for attracting foreign capital. Their presentations emphasized Greece’s improving investment climate and the importance of long-term policy stability.

Opposition Leaders Propose Alternative Economic Models

The forum also included voices from the political opposition. SYRIZA-PS leader Socrates Famellos and New Left leader Alexis Charitsis proposed alternative economic governance models, calling for inclusive growth, stronger state intervention, and sustainable development policies.

Live Coverage and Thought Leadership

The event was livestreamed across the Alter Ego Media network (including ot.gr, in.gr, tanea.gr, and tovima.gr) and Mega Play, with panels moderated by leading journalists such as Periklis Dimitroulopoulos, Antonis Karakousis, and Dimitris Maniatis.