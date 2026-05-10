Summer-Like Heat Wave Forecast, Temps to Hit 34°C by Tuesday

Athens is forecast to remain sunny with highs of up to 26 degrees, while Thessaloniki can expect some cloud cover and isolated showers in mountainous areas

English Edition 10.05.2026, 14:57
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Summer-Like Heat Wave Forecast, Temps to Hit 34°C by Tuesday
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Greece is entering a period of intense heat this week as a warm air mass from North Africa replaces the unsettled conditions of recent days, with temperatures forecast to reach 34 degrees Celsius in parts of the country by Tuesday.

Meteorologist Olga Papavgouli, speaking to ERT News, said the country was emerging from a spell of instability marked by localized showers and thunderstorms, mainly in northern and mountainous areas, as the system responsible moves away. Temperatures were already climbing on Saturday to 26-27 degrees Celsius, with readings approaching 30 degrees in parts of eastern central Greece, northern Crete, and the Dodecanese.

Athens is forecast to remain sunny with highs of up to 26 degrees, while Thessaloniki can expect some cloud cover and isolated showers in mountainous areas.

From Sunday, and more markedly from Monday, the country will shift to a clearly summer-like weather pattern as warm African air masses push temperatures higher. Monday is expected to see highs above 30 degrees in many areas, with Tuesday shaping up as the hottest day of the week. Temperatures of 33-34 degrees Celsius are forecast mainly across eastern central Greece, Evia, Thessaly, northern Crete, and the eastern Peloponnese.

Saharan dust, which has been affecting parts of the country, is expected to ease temporarily on Saturday afternoon as winds shift to the northwest, but is forecast to return on Sunday as southerly winds resume.

Sunday is expected to bring calm seas and light winds — conditions described as ideal for beachgoers, despite sea temperatures remaining relatively low for the season at around 16-19 degrees Celsius.

Source: tovima.com

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