Greece Submits €1.63B Recovery Fund Payment Request

Greece has filed its 8th grant disbursement request and 7th loan disbursement request from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility, covering 34 milestones and marking a significant step toward closing out the program

English Edition 26.05.2026, 21:28
Σχολιάστε
Greece Submits €1.63B Recovery Fund Payment Request
Newsroom

Ανακαλύψτε περισσότερα άρθρα στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης

Προσθήκη του ot.gr στην Google

Greece has submitted a combined €1.63 billion disbursement request from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, bringing the country within one payment cycle of completing the fund.

Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis filed the dual request, which covers the 8th installment under the grants component and the 7th under the loans component, encompassing a total of 34 milestones and targets.

The submission follows the full absorption of Greece’s pre-financing allocation under the RRF, the EU fund established to help member states accelerate green and digital transitions and strengthen economic resilience.

Milestones covered

The 32 milestones tied to the grants request span healthcare, employment, digital transformation, and infrastructure. In healthcare, the government completed renovations across 19 hospitals, upgraded 40 primary health centers with chronic disease management units, and launched eight home care pilot units with telemedicine infrastructure in Athens, Thessaloniki, Alexandroupolis, Ioannina, Heraklion, Patras, and Larissa. Pharmaceutical clawback spending, a rebate mechanism under which drug companies return excess costs to the state, was reduced by €300 million compared to 2020 levels.

On employment, 36,000 unemployed individuals were placed in private sector jobs. Fifty social housing units in Athens and Thessaloniki were renovated and allocated to vulnerable families. A social counterpart framework was established to leverage public assets for affordable housing. Some 225,000 civil servants received training and certification in new skills.

Digital reform milestones include the near-completion of a nationwide property cadastre, or land registry, which now covers more than 98% of the country. Greece also completed the establishment of AI Pharos, a data and artificial intelligence hub, and digitized asylum and migration procedures.

Infrastructure milestones include the approval of a multi-year rail investment program, seismic assessments of more than 20,000 public buildings, and the creation of a regulatory framework for energy storage and hybrid renewable energy projects.

The two milestones under the loans request relate to the contracting of €11.5 billion in RRF loan resources and the establishment of investment vehicles channeling €600 million in RRF loans through the Hellenic Development Bank alongside private capital for venture capital investments.

Closing stretch

With this submission, Greece has completed 112 of the 130 total reform milestones in its national recovery plan, a completion rate of 86.15%, according to Minister of State Akis Skertsos.

“We are working at the same pace and with the same determination to fulfill the remaining reforms of the 9th and final request, towards a more inclusive society with fewer inequalities,” Skertsos said.

Governor of the Greek Recovery and Resilience Agency Orestis Kavalakis said preparations are underway for a final disbursement request in September 2026, which would mark the full utilization of the fund’s resources.

Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Papathanasis framed the submission as a demonstration of institutional reliability. “We said not a euro would be lost, and not a euro will be lost,” he said. “We are honoring our commitments, and we are honoring them with actions.”

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Προσθήκη του ΟΤ.gr στην Google
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Σχόλια
Γράψτε το σχόλιο σας
0 /50
0 /2000
Αποδέχεστε τους Όροι Χρήσης και την Πολιτικη Απορρήτου

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
ΕΛ.Α.Σ: Ελληνική Αριστερή Συμπαράταξη το όνομα του νέου κόμματος του Αλέξη Τσίπρα
Πολιτική

ΕΛ.Α.Σ: Ελληνική Αριστερή Συμπαράταξη το όνομα του νέου κόμματος του Αλέξη Τσίπρα
Καταναλωτική εμπιστοσύνη: Υποχώρησε στις ΗΠΑ τον Μάιο
World

Καταναλωτική εμπιστοσύνη: Υποχώρησε στις ΗΠΑ τον Μάιο
Greece Submits €1.63B Recovery Fund Payment Request
English Edition

Greece Submits €1.63B Recovery Fund Payment Request
Κυβερνοασφάλεια: Ψεύτικα emails για παραβίαση προσωπικών δεδομένων
Τεχνολογία

Ψεύτικα emails για παραβίαση προσωπικών δεδομένων
Δασμοί: Γαλλία, Ιταλία, Ισπανία καλούν την ΕΕ να ενισχύσει τα μέτρα εμπορικής προστασίας
World

Γαλλία, Ιταλία, Ισπανία καλούν την ΕΕ να ενισχύσει τα μέτρα εμπορικής προστασίας
Spotify: Ο επικεφαλής υπερασπίζεται τη μουσική που παράγεται από την Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη
Tέχνη και Ζωή

Η Spotify υπερασπίζεται τη μουσική που παράγεται από ΑΙ

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Αριστοτέλης Παντελιάδης: Γκρίνια για το πλαφόν στα περιθώρια κέρδους
Business

«Γκρίνια» Παντελιάδη για το πλαφόν στα σούπερ μάρκετ

Τι ανέφερε ο Αριστοτέλης Παντελιάδης για τα μέτρα αντιμετώπισης της κρίσης, τον ανταγωνισμό στα σούπερ μάρκετ και το ενδεχόμενο νέου κύκλου ανατιμήσεων

Δημήτρης Χαροντάκης
Motor Oil: Νέα ώθηση στο FSRU στον Κορινθιακό από τη συμφωνία με τη Mercuria
Ενέργεια

Το «Διώρυγα Gas» φέρνει τη Mercuria στην ελληνική αγορά LNG

Σε εξέλιξη οι διαβουλεύσεις με τον ΔΕΣΦΑ για τα κρίσιμα συνοδευτικά έργα, απαραίτητα για την ανάπτυξη του FSRU, με τις δύο πλευρές να αναζητούν κοινό βηματισμό

Μάχη Τράτσα
Γιώργος Στάσσης: Ιστορικό ορόσημο η ΑΜΚ της ΔΕΗ
Business

Στάσσης: Ιστορικό ορόσημο η ΑΜΚ της ΔΕΗ

Ο Γιώργος Στάσσης πρόεδρος και CEO της ΔΕΗ κήρυξε την έναρξη της συνεδρίασης στο Euronext Athens – Στο ταμπλό οι νέες μετοχές της ΑΜΚ

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Αγίου Πνεύματος: Ποιους προρισμούς επιλέγουν οι Έλληνες
Τουρισμός

Ποιους προρισμούς επιλέγουν οι Έλληνες για του Αγίου Πνεύματος

Αυξημένη η αεροπορική επιβατική κίνηση το τριήμερο του Αγίου Πνεύματος - Πού κινούνται οι πληρότητες

Λάμπρος Καραγεώργος
ΕΚΤ: «Γεράκια» και «περιστέρια» συντάσσονται στη γραμμή αύξησης των επιτοκίων
World

Μπαίνει στις ράγες η αύξηση επιτοκίων από ΕΚΤ - Τα σήματα

Ολο και περισσότερα στελέχη της ΕΚΤ μιλούν πλέον ξεκάθαρα για ανάγκη αύξησης των επιτοκίων στη συνεδρίαση του Ιουνίου

Μελίνα Ζιάγκου
Citi: Τι φέρνει για την Jumbo το νέο μοντέλο franchise
Business

Citi: Τι φέρνει για την Jumbo το νέο μοντέλο franchise

Η νέα συμφωνία επεκτείνει την ήδη υφιστάμενη συνεργασία franchise μεταξύ Jumbo και BALFIN

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Ferrari: Η μετοχή καταρρέει μετά τις αρνητικές κριτικές για το πρώτο της EV
World

Η μετοχή της Ferrari καταρρέει μετά την παρουσίαση του EV

Το νέο EV της Ferrari, Luce, απογοήτευσε κοινό, κριτικούς και επενδυτές οδηγώντας σε πτώση των μετοχών

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Επί τάπητος τα τελευταία…100 μέτρα
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Επί τάπητος τα τελευταία... 100 μέτρα για το Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Οι πρώτες ενδείξεις ότι το δανειακό σκέλος του Ταμείου άρχιζε να πιέζεται και τα έργα που θα μείνουν εκτός - Τι θα συζητηθεί στο σημερινό υπουργικό συμβούλιο

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Greece Submits €1.63B Recovery Fund Payment Request
English Edition

Greece Submits €1.63B Recovery Fund Payment Request

Greece has filed its 8th grant disbursement request and 7th loan disbursement request from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility, covering 34 milestones and marking a significant step toward closing out the program

Inheritance Law Reform Approved for 2026 Implementation
English Edition

Inheritance Law Reform Approved for 2026 Implementation

The reform, taking effect in September 2026, updates rules on wills, inheritance rights and estate management, marking the first major overhaul of the legal framework in eight decades.

Greece Tourism Revenue Surges in Q1 as Visitor Numbers Jump
English Edition

Greece Tourism Revenue Surges in Q1 as Visitor Numbers Jump

Travel receipts rise more than 64% in January-March, driven by strong European demand and higher spending per trip

Greece’s Public Sector Owes More Than €3.8B in Overdue Payments
English Edition

Greece’s Public Sector Owes More Than €3.8B in Overdue Payments

Greece's public sector owes nearly €3.9 billion to suppliers, taxpayers, and pensioners, with public hospitals alone accounting for more than €1.5 billion in overdue payments

Greece Unveils New Planning Framework for Sustainable Growth
English Edition

Greece Unveils New Planning Framework for Sustainable Growth

The government says the overhaul will introduce clear rules for tourism, renewable energy and industry, while strengthening environmental protections and supporting the country’s energy transition

PPC’s Kozani Data Center Plans Move Ahead
English Edition

PPC’s Kozani Data Center Plans Move Ahead

PPC is taking another step toward implementing its investment plan for the development of a 300 MW mega data center in Western Macedonia

Stournaras: ECB Will Likely Raise Rates if Iran Conflict Persists
English Edition

Stournaras: ECB Will Likely Raise Rates if Iran Conflict Persists

According to Bloomberg, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said the European Central Bank may have to raise interest rates in June if energy-driven inflation pressures persist and the euro zone’s price outlook deteriorates further.

Latest News
ΕΛ.Α.Σ: Ελληνική Αριστερή Συμπαράταξη το όνομα του νέου κόμματος του Αλέξη Τσίπρα
Πολιτική

ΕΛ.Α.Σ: Ελληνική Αριστερή Συμπαράταξη το όνομα του νέου κόμματος του Αλέξη Τσίπρα

Όνομα υψηλού συμβολισμού με πολλαπλές αναγνώσεις επέλεξε ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας για το νέο κόμμα, με το ακρωνύμιο να είναι ΕΛ.Α.Σ, λέξη ιερή με βαριά ιστορία για την Ελλάδα, αλλά και την Αριστερά

Καταναλωτική εμπιστοσύνη: Υποχώρησε στις ΗΠΑ τον Μάιο
World

Καταναλωτική εμπιστοσύνη: Υποχώρησε στις ΗΠΑ τον Μάιο

Επιδεινώνονται οι απόψεις για την τρέχουσα οικονομική κατάσταση λόγω πολέμου

Greece Submits €1.63B Recovery Fund Payment Request
English Edition

Greece Submits €1.63B Recovery Fund Payment Request

Greece has filed its 8th grant disbursement request and 7th loan disbursement request from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility, covering 34 milestones and marking a significant step toward closing out the program

Κυβερνοασφάλεια: Ψεύτικα emails για παραβίαση προσωπικών δεδομένων
Τεχνολογία

Ψεύτικα emails για παραβίαση προσωπικών δεδομένων

Έχετε λάβει ποτέ email που να σας ενημερώνει ότι τα προσωπικά σας δεδομένα μπορεί να έχουν διαρρεύσει μετά από κυβερνοεπίθεση σε κάποια εταιρεία ή υπηρεσία που χρησιμοποιείτε;

Δασμοί: Γαλλία, Ιταλία, Ισπανία καλούν την ΕΕ να ενισχύσει τα μέτρα εμπορικής προστασίας
World

Γαλλία, Ιταλία, Ισπανία καλούν την ΕΕ να ενισχύσει τα μέτρα εμπορικής προστασίας

Πέρυσι, το εμπορικό έλλειμμα της ΕΕ με την Κίνα διευρύνθηκε στα 360 δισ. ευρώ.

Spotify: Ο επικεφαλής υπερασπίζεται τη μουσική που παράγεται από την Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη
Tέχνη και Ζωή

Η Spotify υπερασπίζεται τη μουσική που παράγεται από ΑΙ

Η εφαρμογή streaming κλείνει συμφωνία με την Universal που επιτρέπει στους συνδρομητές της Spotify να δημιουργούν «ελεγχόμενες» διασκευές και remix

Ευθύμιος Τσιλιόπουλος
Micron: Πλησιάζει σε χρηματιστηριακή αξία το 1 τρισ. δολάρια
World

Κοντά στο 1 τρισ. δολ. η αξία της Micron

Η UBS τριπλάσιασε την τιμή-στόχο για την Micron στα 1.625 δολάρια από τα 535 δολάρια αρχικά και το κλείσιμο της μετοχής την Παρασκευή στα 751 δολάρια

Lamda Development: Στις 3 Ιουνίου αρχίζει η δημόσια προσφορά για το ομόλογο έως 350 εκατ. ευρώ
Business

Στις 3 Ιουνίου ξεκινά η δημόσια προσφορά για το ομόλογο της Lamda

Οι ομολογίες της Lamda Developent θα διατεθούν προς κάλυψη εντός της ελληνικής επικράτειας - H δημόσια προσφορά θα διαρκέσει έως και 5 Ιουνίου

ΕΚΤ: Το crash test για την ιδιωτική πίστωση – Ποιοι τομείς είναι ευάλωτοι
World

Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν εάν «σκάσει» η ιδιωτική πίστη

Η άσκηση προσομοίωσης της ΕΚΤ για να ιχνηλατήσει την μετάδοση μιας κρίσης που μπορεί να προκληθεί από την ιδιωτική πίστωση

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Εξυπνες κάμερες: Ακυρώθηκε ο διαγωνισμός για τις 1.000 κάμερες ΑΙ στους δρόμους
Κοινωνία

Ακυρώθηκε ο διαγωνισμός για τις 1.000 κάμερες ΑΙ στους δρόμους

Ο διαγωνισμός ύψους 88,1 εκατ. ευρώ για την εγκατάσταση και λειτουργία δικτύου με 1.000 έξυπνες κάμερες ακυρώθηκε λόγω προσφυγών

Μελόνι: Η γραφειοκρατεία της ΕΕ περιορίζει την ανάπτυξη
World

Μελόνι: Η γραφειοκρατεία της ΕΕ περιορίζει την ανάπτυξη

Η Μελόνι επέκρινε την ΕΕ για την αύξηση του κανονιστικού φόρτου για τους καταναλωτές και τις επιχειρήσεις

BP: Βουτιά μετοχής μετά την απομάκρυνση του προέδρου από το διοικητικό συμβούλιο
Πετρέλαιο

Η απόλυση του προέδρου έφερε «βουτιά» στη μετοχή της ΒΡ

Το διοικητικό συμβούλιο της ΒΡ ανακοίνωσε ότι απέλυσε τον πρόεδρο Άλμπερτ Μάνιφολντ σε μια αιφνιδιαστική κίνηση

Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Στο «κόκκινο» οι ευρωαγορές, διεσώθη ο FTSE 100
Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια

Στο «κόκκινο» οι ευρωαγορές, διεσώθη ο FTSE 100

Μικτή ήταν η εικόνα που εμφάνισαν σήμερα τα ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια, καθώς οι επενδυτές παρακολουθούν στενά τις εξελίξεις στη Μέση Ανατολή και τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία

Αεροδρόμιο Καλαμάτας: Στις Fraport-Delta-Πηλέας για σαράντα χρόνια
Μεταφορές

Αεροδρόμιο Καλαμάτας: Στις Fraport-Delta-Πηλέας για 40 χρόνια

Στα 45,2 εκατ. ευρώ το τίμημα για το αεροδρόμιο Καλαμάτας - Δέσμευση για επενδύσεις ύψους τουλάχιστον 28,3 εκατ. ευρώ κατά την πρώτη τριετία της σύμβασης παραχώρησης,

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις: Τα λάθη που «φουσκώνουν» τα τεκμήρια κατοικίας
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις

Πώς θα αποφύγετε τις παγίδες των τεκμηρίων για ακίνητα

Οι παγίδες στις φορολογικές δηλώσεις - Τα SOS για τα τεκμήρια διαβίωσης

ΕΤΑΔ: Διασφάλιση ελεύθερης πρόσβασης στον αιγιαλό Ιαματικών Πηγών Καλλιθέας Ρόδου
Τουρισμός

ΕΤΑΔ: Ελεύθερη πρόσβαση στον αιγιαλό Καλλιθέας Ρόδου

Η ΕΤΑΔ κατήγγειλε τη σύμβαση παραχώρησης και κάλεσε τον Δήμο Ρόδου και τη δημοτική επιχείρηση ΔΕΡΜΑΕ να παραδώσουν τον συγκεκριμένο χώρο

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Ταυτότητα
Cookies