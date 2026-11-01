Five Metro Line 3 Stations to Close Early Through Thurs.

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Five stations on Athens Metro Line 3 will close at 9:40 p.m. from today through Thursday, Nov. 5, because of rail replacement works, affecting evening journeys between Katehaki and Doukissis Plakentias stations.

The affected stations are Ethniki Amyna, Holargos, Nomismatokopeio, Agia Paraskevi and Chalandri. They will close two and a half hours earlier than usual.

During the works, trains will operate on two separate sections: Dimotiko Theatro-Katehaki and Doukissis Plakentias-Airport.

A temporary bus service, X25, will connect Katehaki and Doukissis Plakentias, serving the closed stations between them from 9:40 p.m. until the end of Metro service.

Last trains before the closures

The last trains heading towards Doukissis Plakentias will depart from:

Dimotiko Theatro at 9:06 p.m.

Syntagma at 9:30 p.m.

Ethniki Amyna at 9:40 p.m.

Holargos at 9:42 p.m.

Nomismatokopeio at 9:44 p.m.

Agia Paraskevi at 9:46 p.m.

Chalandri at 9:47 p.m.

In the opposite direction, the last train towards Dimotiko Theatro will leave Doukissis Plakentias at 9:30 p.m., with departures from Chalandri at 9:31 p.m., Agia Paraskevi at 9:33 p.m., Nomismatokopeio at 9:35 p.m., Holargos at 9:36 p.m. and Ethniki Amyna at 9:38 p.m.

Airport services

The last direct train from Dimotiko Theatro to the Athens International Airport will depart at 9:06 p.m., while the last train from the airport to Dimotiko Theatro will leave at 9:10 p.m.

After 9:40 p.m., trains will continue between Doukissis Plakentias and the airport, with services in both directions.

Source: tovima.com