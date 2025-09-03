Taco Bell Opens First Restaurant in Athens

Taco Bell has officially entered the Greek market with the opening of its first restaurant in Athens on September 2. The launch marks a key step in the brand’s European expansion strategy, with two additional locations already in the pipeline.

The first outlet opened in the northern suburb of Chalandri, a neighborhood popular with young people. According to Maki Ovadias, General Manager of Food Plus—the company operating Taco Bell in Greece alongside KFC—the choice of location was no coincidence.

“We found a very good store in a prime location. Location is everything,” he said, adding that the investment amounted to €700,000–800,000. “But Chalandri was also chosen for another reason: Gen Z, who often visit its bars and restaurants. This is a generation open to new flavors.”

Expansion plans

The second Taco Bell in Athens will open soon inside The Mall, while a third is scheduled by the end of the year in the Panormou district.

Ian Cranna, General Manager of Taco Bell Europe, emphasized the importance of the Greek market: “The entry of Taco Bell in Athens is a decisive step in our European growth strategy. Greece is a dynamic market that offers a unique opportunity to bring our brand closer to younger consumers.”

Ethnic cuisine on the rise

The decision to invest in Mexican-inspired fast food reflects a wider trend. The ethnic food market is expanding rapidly worldwide, with a value of $86.9 billion in 2024 and projections to reach $153.2 billion by 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights.

In Europe, ethnic cuisine already accounts for over 32% of the foodservice market and is forecast to grow at an annual rate above 8% through 2030. Research shows younger consumers are particularly drawn to authentic, international flavors, often inspired by social media trends.

Food Plus background

Food Plus has been active in Greece since 1989, initially with Pizza Hut and later with KFC. Today it operates 21 KFC outlets in Athens, Thessaloniki, and Patras, employing more than 650 people, with further expansion underway.

The arrival of Taco Bell signals not just a new dining option, but also a shift in consumer habits. With Gen Z leading the charge for global tastes, Athens may prove fertile ground for the chain’s growth.