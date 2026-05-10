Greece Overhauls Farmer Markets With New 2026 Law

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Greece has introduced a major overhaul of its traditional farmers markets, known as “laïkes agores,” through a new law set to take effect in 2026. The reform is being described by market representatives as a foundational “charter” for the sector, aiming to modernize operations and address long-standing structural challenges.

The changes follow extensive consultations between market associations and the country’s Ministry of Development, with the goal of creating a more stable and transparent operating environment for vendors and administrators.

Centralized Management and Market Reorganization

One of the most significant changes under the new framework is the centralization of authority over the creation, relocation, expansion, and closure of street markets. These responsibilities will now be handled exclusively by the designated market operating authority.

Street markets will also be reorganized into regional clusters, streamlining administration and coordination across different areas of major cities.

Licensing and Operational Flexibility

The reform removes the requirement for periodic license renewals, simplifying administrative procedures for vendors. It also introduces greater flexibility in how sellers operate, including the ability to switch between markets within the same regional cluster and arrange mutual exchanges of positions.

Additional provisions allow vendors to temporarily resume activity on days they had previously abandoned, while also expanding the role of family assistance in business operations under defined time limits.

Support for family members assisting vendors is formally recognized, with specific time restrictions depending on the level of involvement. Temporary helpers registered by sellers may also be used, although under stricter duration limits.

New Rules for Succession and Participation

The law extends the timeframe for transferring a vendor license after the death of the holder, doubling it from six to twelve months. It also introduces a structured system for settling outstanding obligations, allowing repayment plans of up to three years.

In new license allocations, an equal split between professional vendors and small producers will be required, while producers-only markets will be established exclusively by the official governing body.

Transitional Measures and Sector Reform

A temporary provision allows for the conversion of producer licenses into professional ones across the country for a limited period, giving vendors additional flexibility to adapt to market conditions.

According to sector representatives, the reform represents a significant restructuring of Greece’s farmers market system, addressing inefficiencies that have accumulated over time. However, they also note that further adjustments may still be necessary as the new framework is implemented.

Source: tovima.com