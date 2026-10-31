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Authorities Pursue Tax Fraud, Basketball Corruption Cases

Investigations into alleged tax fraud at Pizza Fan and Horiatiko point to multimillion-euro losses, while the 'basketgate' probe examines suspected match-fixing in Greek basketball

English Edition 31.10.2026, 21:45
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Authorities Pursue Tax Fraud, Basketball Corruption Cases
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Authorities are pursuing three major investigations involving alleged tax evasion at the Pizza Fan chain and To Horiatiko bakery network, along with suspected match-fixing and bribery Greece’s professional basketball. The cases have led to arrests, asset freezes and judicial proceedings, with investigators examining financial transactions, corporate structures and the possible involvement of additional suspects.

Although the investigations are separate, they have brought renewed attention to alleged organized financial crime, the use of intermediaries to conceal responsibility and the challenges of tracing illicit proceeds.

Pizza Fan whistleblower

Pizza Fan: Alleged tax evasion through ‘complimentary’ orders

The investigation into Pizza Fan centers on allegations that a concealed function in the chain’s ordering and cash-register systems was used to record completed customer orders as complimentary meals, allowing sales to be concealed and taxable revenue understated.

According to the allegations, orders were entered into a central system and forwarded to the appropriate outlet. A function described as “on the house” could allegedly be used to process certain transactions without issuing retail receipts, although the food was still prepared and delivered to customers.

Investigators estimate that nearly 150 million euros in revenue may have been concealed over several years, with total losses to the state exceeding 35 million euros. Other estimates have put unpaid value-added tax at approximately 25 million euros.

The investigation intensified on Oct. 22, when police conducted coordinated searches at businesses and residences in Attica and Thessaloniki. The operation led to arrests and the seizure of cash, luxury vehicles, jewelry and other valuables.

The case file reportedly identifies 132 people, including 23 arrested suspects, although the number of individuals and the charges against them vary across different stages of the proceedings.

Recorded conversations and alleged pressure on outlets

Recordings presented during the investigation reportedly show senior figures monitoring how frequently individual outlets used the complimentary-meal function and demanding regular reports on stores that did not use it sufficiently.

In one exchange, a person described as the operation’s leader requests a list of outlets that do not make adequate use of the function. Another participant offers to compile the list monthly.

The alleged leader says he has no objection to a store refusing to follow the instructions but warns that its delivery service could be cut off.

Other conversations reportedly compare the percentages of complimentary orders across outlets. One participant cites a rate of 1.2% in Larissa, prompting criticism that the store was not making sufficient use of the system.

Investigators are also examining whether orders could be diverted between outlets, potentially affecting the allocation of delivery business.

A separate exchange concerns an alleged outstanding amount of 300 euros in complimentary meals at a particular outlet, suggesting that even relatively small sums were monitored.

The recordings form part of the evidence under examination. Their significance and the responsibility of individual participants remain subject to judicial assessment.

Business disruption and employment concerns

Pizza Fan owner Konstantinos Antaras has been remanded in pretrial custody. He has denied serious allegations against him, while his defense has challenged aspects of the case.

Authorities are also investigating whether confidential information about planned tax inspections was leaked to the company. The Independent Authority for Public Revenue has requested information from police to establish whether any tax officials may have disclosed details of impending checks.

The case has disrupted the chain’s operations, with approximately 110 stores closed and around 2,500 employees facing uncertainty over their jobs and outstanding wages.

Authorities have been examining whether some company accounts could be released from the asset freeze to allow the business to resume operations. Any decision would require a review of payroll, social security contributions, supplier payments and other operating expenses. The asset-freezing order exempts accounts used to pay employees’ wages.

Horiatiko bakery

Horiatiko: alleged use of ‘strawmen’ and successive companies

The separate investigation into the To Horiatiko bakery network concerns suspected tax evasion, fraud against the state, unpaid social security contributions, money laundering and the use of successive corporate structures to conceal liabilities.

Authorities are examining a network of hundreds of companies, some allegedly used to accumulate debts while commercial activities continued through other entities. Investigators are seeking to establish who exercised actual control over the businesses and who ultimately benefited from their operations.

The alleged losses to the state exceed 100 million euros, including more than 55 million euros in unpaid VAT and approximately 45 million euros in social security contributions owed to the Social Security Fund.

By late October, 59 people had been arrested, including businessman Angelos Giannakopoulos, the bakery chain’s owner. The broader case file reportedly names 149 defendants, whose alleged roles and potential charges differ.

One focus is the alleged use of nominal company owners, commonly described as straw men, who lent their names to businesses in exchange for relatively small payments while the actual operators retained control.

In one reported case, a 69-year-old woman with a disability allegedly received 800 euros a month for allowing her tax identification number to be used in a company structure. Investigators are examining whether such arrangements helped conceal the identities of those controlling the businesses and evade financial liabilities.

The inquiry has also extended to businesses reportedly associated with the main suspect, including nightclubs and beach bars.

The case has affected other businesses whose operators say they are separate from the companies under investigation. Nine Bread Factory franchise outlets, eight in the greater Athens area and one in Larissa, have been caught up in the financial restrictions. Their operators have sought the release of frozen accounts, arguing that the measures threaten employment and business continuity.

The case highlights the wider consequences of asset freezes when authorities seek to preserve suspected proceeds of crime while employees, suppliers and businesses face financial uncertainty.

Former Hellenic Basketball Federation (EOK) President Vangelis Liolios during a media day for the men’s national basketball team ahead of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers. (Klodian Lato/Eurokinissi)

Basketgate: suspected match-fixing and bribery

The third investigation, known as Basketgate, concerns alleged match-fixing and bribery in Greek basketball. Authorities are examining suspected manipulation of games between 2016 and 2026, including allegations involving referees, sports officials and other individuals.

Investigators have focused on approximately 50 matches suspected of having been manipulated. The case file examines alleged payments and attempts to influence sporting outcomes, including competitions connected to betting.

Former Hellenic Basketball Federation president Vangelis Liolios and businessman George Mavraganis have been remanded in pretrial custody. Former international referee Petros Papapetrou was also detained pending trial.

Liolios has denied wrongdoing and argued that he is the target of a conspiracy involving people with whom he has had legal disputes. Mavraganis is alleged to have acted as an associate and intermediary in efforts to arrange match manipulation. The allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings.

Authorities are examining the assets and financial disclosures of defendants and other individuals named in the case file. Investigators are also reviewing transactions considered suspicious and have not ruled out further prosecutions involving referees and sports officials.

The scandal has prompted changes at the basketball federation. Liolios announced his resignation, saying he was stepping aside so the sport could function, while Angelos Papanikolaou assumed the presidency pending elections scheduled for December.

The investigation has raised broader questions about refereeing integrity, oversight of professional competitions and the protection of sport from illicit financial influence.

Further investigations possible

The three cases have placed suspected organized financial crime under renewed scrutiny, from alleged manipulation of retail transactions and corporate structures to suspected corruption in sport.

Authorities are continuing to examine evidence, trace financial flows and establish the roles of those implicated. Investigators have not ruled out additional arrests or prosecutions, including possible involvement by public officials.

The investigations remain ongoing, and the responsibility of individual suspects will ultimately be determined through the judicial process.

Source: tovima.com

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