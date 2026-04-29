Workplace Accidents in Greece Claim 37 Lives in 2026

Greece is facing a continued rise in workplace fatalities, with 37 workers losing their lives during the first four months of 2026, according to new data released by trade union organizations.

The figures, presented by the Federation of Associations of Employees at Technical Enterprises in Greece, also show that 88 workers were seriously injured during the same period. The data was published to mark World Day for Safety and Health at Work, with this year’s focus highlighting mental health and psychosocial risks in the workplace.

Union representatives describe workplace accidents as a growing crisis, warning that the situation has reached alarming levels. They note that the issue has been steadily worsening over recent years, with fatalities and serious injuries remaining consistently high.

According to the data, at least 201 workers died in workplace incidents in 2025, while 332 others suffered serious injuries. Officials also report that annual workplace accidents in Greece exceed 14,000 cases.

Certain sectors appear to be particularly affected. In 2025, the construction and technical works sector recorded the highest number of deaths, followed by agriculture. Other impacted industries include transport and tourism, particularly hotel-related work.

For the beginning of 2026, construction remains the most dangerous sector, accounting for 11 of the 37 recorded fatalities so far, followed by industry and agriculture.

Union officials argue that the problem is linked to broader working conditions, including long working hours and unsafe environments. They also claim that occupational diseases and work-related illnesses are not fully recorded in official statistics, meaning the true scale of the issue may be significantly higher.

Source: tovima.com