Bank Deposits Down €2.3BN in Oct. 2025: BoG

Bank deposits held by businesses recorded a sharp decline of €2.351 billion in October 2025, while households saw an increase of €222 million, according to official data from the Bank of Greece (BoG).

More specifically, business deposits fell by €2.351 billion in October, compared with an increase of €2.744 billion in the previous month.

Household and private nonprofit institution bank deposits increased by €222 million in October, versus a €95 million decline the month before. Their annual growth rate rose to 3.4% from 3.1% in September.

The net monthly flow of total deposits was negative by €2.576 billion in October 2025, compared with a positive net flow of €3.058 billion in the previous month.

General government deposits dropped by €447 million in October, after rising by €409 million in September. The annual growth rate also fell to 18.7% from 32.4% previously.

Private-sector deposits decreased by €2.129 billion in October, compared with an increase of €2.649 billion in September. The annual growth rate remained almost unchanged at 5.6% versus 5.5% a month earlier.

Corporate deposits declined by €2.351 billion in October, following a strong €2.744 billion rise in September. The annual growth rate remained nearly stable at 12.3% from 12.2%.

In particular, deposits of NFCs (non-financial corporations) decreased by €2.313 billion, after a €2.987 billion increase in the previous month.

Deposits held by insurance companies and other financial institutions contracted by €38 million, compared with a €244 million decline in September.

Source: tovima.com