Bank Deposits Down €2.3BN in Oct. 2025: BoG

Bank deposits by the general government dropped by €447 million in October, after rising by €409 million in September

English Edition 28.11.2025, 06:28
Bank Deposits Down €2.3BN in Oct. 2025: BoG
Newsroom

Bank deposits held by businesses recorded a sharp decline of €2.351 billion in October 2025, while households saw an increase of €222 million, according to official data from the Bank of Greece (BoG).

More specifically, business deposits fell by €2.351 billion in October, compared with an increase of €2.744 billion in the previous month.

Household and private nonprofit institution bank deposits increased by €222 million in October, versus a €95 million decline the month before. Their annual growth rate rose to 3.4% from 3.1% in September.

The net monthly flow of total deposits was negative by €2.576 billion in October 2025, compared with a positive net flow of €3.058 billion in the previous month.

General government deposits dropped by €447 million in October, after rising by €409 million in September. The annual growth rate also fell to 18.7% from 32.4% previously.

Private-sector deposits decreased by €2.129 billion in October, compared with an increase of €2.649 billion in September. The annual growth rate remained almost unchanged at 5.6% versus 5.5% a month earlier.

Corporate deposits declined by €2.351 billion in October, following a strong €2.744 billion rise in September. The annual growth rate remained nearly stable at 12.3% from 12.2%.
In particular, deposits of NFCs (non-financial corporations) decreased by €2.313 billion, after a €2.987 billion increase in the previous month.

Deposits held by insurance companies and other financial institutions contracted by €38 million, compared with a €244 million decline in September.

Source: tovima.com

Σχετικά άρθρα:
Ακολουθήστε τον στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Εγγραφείτε στο OT Newsletter για την καθημερινή σας ενημέρωση με ειδήσεις από την οικονομία, τις επιχειρήσεις, τις αγορές και τα διεθνή.

* indicates required
Stream
Stellantis: Η παραγωγή αυτοκινήτων στη Γαλλία θα μειωθεί κατά 11% έως το 2028
World

Μαχαίρι 11% στην παραγωγή της Stellantis στη Γαλλία έως το 2028
Startups: Γιατί οι περισσότερες αποτυγχάνουν τα πρώτα 2 χρόνια
Startups

Γιατί οι περισσότερες startups αποτυγχάνουν τα πρώτα 2 χρόνια
Αμερικάνικες τράπεζες: Πώς επιτάχυναν την έκρηξη της χρηματοδότησης
World

Η έκρηξη της χρηματοδότησης και ο κίνδυνος νέας κρίσης 
Wall Street: Απώλεια 400 μονάδων για Dow, η πτώση των crypto επηρεάζει αρνητικά το κλίμα
Wall Street

Wall Street: Απώλεια 400 μονάδων για Dow, η πτώση των crypto επηρεάζει αρνητικά το κλίμα
Στεγαστική κρίση: Πώς επηρεάζει το δημογραφικό
Economy

Η αθέατη... πληγή της στεγαστικής κρίσης - Τι κρύβει
UBS: Οι τρεις κλάδοι που θα κερδίσουν το στοίχημα του 2026 στις αγορές
Markets

UBS: Οι 3 κλάδοι που θα κερδίσουν το στοίχημα του 2026 στις αγορές

ΑΓΟΡΕΣ ΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΜΑΤΙΑ ΤΑΜΠΛΟ ATHEX
OT Originals
Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Φταίει το σύστημα (;) ή η βιασύνη Μητσοτάκη
Economy

Προς νέο φιάσκο η κυβέρνηση με την επιστροφή ενοικίου

Νέο κύμα δυσαρέσκειας έχει ξεσηκώσει η επιστροφή ενοικίου, μετά τις πληρωμές των αγροτών - Ουρές στα λογιστικά γραφεία

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Οι ΑΠΕ έσβησαν τις αυξήσεις του Νοεμβρίου
Ηλεκτρισμός

Ο «στρατηγός» άνεμος ανέτρεψε τις τιμές ρεύματος

Τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος για τον Δεκέμβριο ανακοινώνουν σταδιακά οι πάροχοι - Πώς τα αιολικά γύρισαν τη χονδρεμπορική τιμή του Νοεμβρίου σε χαμηλότερα επίπεδα από τον Οκτώβριο

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Ουκρανία: Προσφορά για να ανταλλάξει GDP warrants ύψους 3,2 δισ. με διεθνή ομόλογα
World

Η Ουκρανία θέλει να ανταλλάξει GDP warrants ύψους 3,2 δισ

Η Ουκρανία κάνει την προσφορά για την ανταλλαγή για να αποφύγει τη χρεοκοπία - Τι έκανε η Ελλάδα με τα GDP warrants του 2012

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Startups: Γιατί οι περισσότερες αποτυγχάνουν τα πρώτα 2 χρόνια
Startups

Γιατί οι περισσότερες startups αποτυγχάνουν τα πρώτα 2 χρόνια

Τι αποκαλύπτει για τις startups ο Ρις Χάουντρι, ιδρυτής του μεγαλύτερου προ-seed fund της Ευρώπης

Γιώργος Πολύζος
Αμερικάνικες τράπεζες: Πώς επιτάχυναν την έκρηξη της χρηματοδότησης
World

Η έκρηξη της χρηματοδότησης και ο κίνδυνος νέας κρίσης 

Αυξάνονται οι προειδοποιήσεις για τον «λαβύρινθο» της μόχλευσης στις αμερικάνικες τράπεζες - Γιατί υπάρχει κίνδυνος για νέα κρίση 

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
UBS: Οι τρεις κλάδοι που θα κερδίσουν το στοίχημα του 2026 στις αγορές
Markets

UBS: Οι 3 κλάδοι που θα κερδίσουν το στοίχημα του 2026 στις αγορές

Η ανάλυση της UBS επισημαίνει ότι η Ευρώπη σημειώνει μεν βήματα προς τα εμπρός, αλλά ο δρόμος δεν είναι ακόμη ευθύς

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Ελληνική οικονομία: Ποιοι κίνδυνοι φέρνουν «σύννεφα»
Economy

Ποιοι κίνδυνοι φέρνουν «σύννεφα» στην οικονομία;

Τα «καμπανάκια» του Ελληνικού Δημοσιονομικού Συμβουλίου και οι κρίσιμες προκλήσεις μέχρι το 2029

Γιάννης Αγουρίδης
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Αγώνας δρόμου για να μην χαθούν πόροι για την Ελλάδα
Economy

Σπριντ για να μην χαθούν πόροι του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης

Στη εκπομπή του Οικονομικού Ταχυδρόμου στο Mega news μίλησε ο διοικητής του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης, Ορέστης Καβαλάκης, ο οποίος τόνισε ότι δεν πρέπει να χαθεί ούτε ένα ευρώ του Ταμείου

Αθανασία Ακρίβου
Περισσότερα από English Edition
Mitsotakis From London: Reforms Will Continue; Elex in 2027
English Edition

Mitsotakis From London: Reforms Will Continue; Elex in 2027

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke at the 4th consecutive Greek Investment Conference in London, organized by Morgan Stanley in partnership with the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE)

Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas
English Edition

Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas

Farmers across Greece stage road blockades over unpaid subsidies, sending messages to the government while tensions rise with authorities and new protests are planned nationwide

Sheep Pox Threatens Greece’s Feta Production and Exports
English Edition

Sheep Pox Threatens Greece’s Feta Production and Exports

A fast-spreading outbreak of sheep pox has led to mass culls across Greece, raising fears of future feta shortages and sparking criticism over the government’s handling of the crisis

Greece Launches Its First Micro-Satellites
English Edition

Greece Launches Its First Micro-Satellites

SAR satellite data aids civil protection, environmental monitoring, and provides intelligence for national defense

Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU
English Edition

Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU

In 2024, almost 10% of urban dwellers lived in households spending more than 40% of their income on housing — a burden most acute in Greece and Denmark.

Cyber Monday: Deals, Risks and What Shoppers Should Know
English Edition

Cyber Monday: Deals, Risks and What Shoppers Should Know

Cyber Monday brings risks, with consumer advocates warning that shoppers are especially vulnerable to misleading offers, with uncertified sites and vague contact information often signaling potential fraud

Farmers’ Protests Shut Down Key Highway in Central Greece
English Edition

Farmers’ Protests Shut Down Key Highway in Central Greece

Protesters cite severe delays in payments owed by the agricultural payments agency OPEKEPE, along with soaring production costs and persistently low market prices for their goods.

Latest News
Stellantis: Η παραγωγή αυτοκινήτων στη Γαλλία θα μειωθεί κατά 11% έως το 2028
World

Μαχαίρι 11% στην παραγωγή της Stellantis στη Γαλλία έως το 2028

Τα συνδικάτα αναμένουν ότι η Stellantis των Peugeot και Fiat θα κατασκευάσει λιγότερα οχήματα σε όλα τα εργοστάσιά της

Δημήτρης Σταμούλης
Startups: Γιατί οι περισσότερες αποτυγχάνουν τα πρώτα 2 χρόνια
Startups

Γιατί οι περισσότερες startups αποτυγχάνουν τα πρώτα 2 χρόνια

Τι αποκαλύπτει για τις startups ο Ρις Χάουντρι, ιδρυτής του μεγαλύτερου προ-seed fund της Ευρώπης

Γιώργος Πολύζος
Αμερικάνικες τράπεζες: Πώς επιτάχυναν την έκρηξη της χρηματοδότησης
World

Η έκρηξη της χρηματοδότησης και ο κίνδυνος νέας κρίσης 

Αυξάνονται οι προειδοποιήσεις για τον «λαβύρινθο» της μόχλευσης στις αμερικάνικες τράπεζες - Γιατί υπάρχει κίνδυνος για νέα κρίση 

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Wall Street: Απώλεια 400 μονάδων για Dow, η πτώση των crypto επηρεάζει αρνητικά το κλίμα
Wall Street

Wall Street: Απώλεια 400 μονάδων για Dow, η πτώση των crypto επηρεάζει αρνητικά το κλίμα

Και οι τρεις δείκτες έσπασαν το ανοδικό σερί πέντε ημερών στη Wall Street

Στεγαστική κρίση: Πώς επηρεάζει το δημογραφικό
Economy

Η αθέατη... πληγή της στεγαστικής κρίσης - Τι κρύβει

Οι προτάσεις της BluePeak Estate Analytics για τη στεγαστική κρίση - Ο ρόλος των ακινήτων και της βραχυχρόνιας μίσθωσης

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
UBS: Οι τρεις κλάδοι που θα κερδίσουν το στοίχημα του 2026 στις αγορές
Markets

UBS: Οι 3 κλάδοι που θα κερδίσουν το στοίχημα του 2026 στις αγορές

Η ανάλυση της UBS επισημαίνει ότι η Ευρώπη σημειώνει μεν βήματα προς τα εμπρός, αλλά ο δρόμος δεν είναι ακόμη ευθύς

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Ενιαία αγορά: Γιατί είναι τόσο δύσκολο να υλοποιηθεί το όνειρο δεκαετιών για την ΕΕ
World

Το όνειρο Ντελόρ για την ενιαία αγορά και η ματαίωση - Τι «στράβωσε»;

Τα εμπόδια στο εμπόριο εντός της ΕΕ ισοδυναμούν με δασμό 100% για τις υπηρεσίες και δασμό 65% για τα αγαθά, σύμφωνα με την ΕΚΤ - Πού «κολλάει» η ενιαία αγορά

Μελίνα Ζιάγκου
ΔΕΗ: Αναρτήθηκαν τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος για τον Δεκέμβριο
Ηλεκτρισμός

Αμετάβλητο από ΔΕΗ το πράσινο τιμολόγιο ρεύματος

Η ΔΕΗ διατηρεί την τελική τιμή του κυμαινόμενου πράσινου οικιακού τιμολογίου Γ1/Γ1Ν στα 0,13928 €/kWh

Υγεία: Το αόρατο έλλειμμα στην Ελλάδα – Το χάσμα με την Ευρώπη 
Economy

Το αόρατο έλλειμμα της υγείας στην Ελλάδα

Αθέατη ανισότητα στην πρόσβαση σε υπηρεσίες για την υγεία στην χώρα μας - Υπερβολικές οι επιβαρύνσεις για τους πολίτες  

Αλέξανδρος Κλώσσας
Σταύρος Παπασταύρου: Παραλαβή αντιπλημμυρικών έργων στο Φενεό Κορινθίας
Green

Σταύρος Παπασταύρου: Παραλαβή αντιπλημμυρικών έργων στο Φενεό Κορινθίας

Ξεκινάει η μελέτη πλήρους αποκατάστασης του δασικού οικοσυστήματος, την οποία θα αναλάβει ο Όμιλος της Τράπεζας Πειραιώς

Mitsotakis From London: Reforms Will Continue; Elex in 2027
English Edition

Mitsotakis From London: Reforms Will Continue; Elex in 2027

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke at the 4th consecutive Greek Investment Conference in London, organized by Morgan Stanley in partnership with the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE)

Κρυπτονομίσματα: «Εξατμίστηκαν» σχεδόν 1 δισ. δολάρια
Kρυπτονομίσματα

«Εξατμίστηκαν» σχεδόν 1 δισ. δολάρια στην αγορά των crypto

Τα κρυπτονομίσματα, οι μοχλευμένες θέσεις και η βουτιά των τιμών

Σύνδεσμος Βιομηχανιών Ελλάδος: Για 10η χρονιά απονέμει τα βραβεία «Ελληνική Αξία»
Business

Για 10η χρονιά ο ΣΒΕ απονέμει τα βραβεία «Ελληνική Αξία»

O Σύνδεσμος Βιομηχανιών Ελλάδος θα απονείμει για 10η χρονιά τα βραβεία «Ελληνική Αξία» την Τετάρτη 3 Δεκεμβρίου, στη Θεσσαλονίκη

Βρετανία: Παραιτήθηκε ο πρόεδρος της οικονομικής εποπτικής αρχής
World

Βρετανία: Παραιτήθηκε ο πρόεδρος της οικονομικής εποπτικής αρχής

Το ατόπημα με την πρόωρη δημοσίευση των οικονομικών και δημοσιονομικών προβλέψεων

ATHEX Fourth in the World: Deutsche Bank
English Edition

ATHEX Fourth in the World: Deutsche Bank

ATHEX was only outpaced by silver, gold, and Brazil’s Bovespa Index in local currency and dollar value, according to a report by German Deutsche Bank

Ουκρανία: Προσφορά για να ανταλλάξει GDP warrants ύψους 3,2 δισ. με διεθνή ομόλογα
World

Η Ουκρανία θέλει να ανταλλάξει GDP warrants ύψους 3,2 δισ

Η Ουκρανία κάνει την προσφορά για την ανταλλαγή για να αποφύγει τη χρεοκοπία - Τι έκανε η Ελλάδα με τα GDP warrants του 2012

Τζούλη Καλημέρη

ot.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθυντής Σύνταξης: Χρήστος Κολώνας

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΟΝΕ DIGITAL SERVICES MONOΠΡΟΣΩΠΗ ΑΕ

Μέτοχος: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 801010853, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: ot@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

aem

Μέλος

ened
ΜΗΤ

Aριθμός Πιστοποίησης
Μ.Η.Τ.232433

Απόρρητο