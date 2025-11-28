GPO Poll: Comfortable ND Lead Over Rivals, But Still Below Figure Needed to Form Govt

Ruling New Democracy (ND) fields a “double-score” lead over its nearest rival, socialist/social democrat PASOK party, in the most recent opinion poll unveiled this week, although the figure is not sufficient for the center-right party to form a government without a coalition partner.

The poll results were presented on Thursday’s prime-time newscast of Athens-based Star Channel, while the survey was conducted by the GPO firm.

Another noteworthy finding shows that 21.8% of respondents said they “would or possibly could” vote for a new party created by former prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

In terms of voting intent, ND picks up 25.2%, up 0.5% compared to the same poll by the same firm last month. PASOK is at 12.6%, up 0.3% from last month. The right-wing and Euroskeptic Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) party is third with 10.4%. The number of respondents who declared “undecided” reached 13.3% in the same poll.

Moreover, 27.2% percent of respondents answered that after general elections, whenever they take place, they would prefer New Democracy to remain in power and incumbent Kyriakos Mitsotakis to again serve as prime minister. Conversely, 70.8% of respondents said they favored another government in power. The figure corresponds to 70.6% of respondents judging the government’s work as negative or somewhat negative.

Even worse, 81.7% of respondents rated PASOK’s performance as the main opposition negatively or somewhat negatively.

The biggest problem cited by respondents is the high cost of living and low incomes (62.8%), followed by perceived corruption (15.9%), the healthcare system (5.1%) and irregular migration (3.7%).