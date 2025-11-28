Water Authority Recommends High Alert for Greater Athens Area (Vid)

Greece’s independent Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste and Water (RAAEY), as expected, on Thursday backed a proposal for a “state of emergency” to be declared for Attica prefecture, where the greater Athens-Piraeus agglomeration is located, in order to counter a looming water shortage problem.

The decision was in some ways ironic, as torrential rains fell in the Greek capital during the day.

This proposal follows similar decisions for the northern Dodecanese islands of Leros and Patmos, which are already facing serious water shortages. The decision was taken at the request of the municipalities of the two islands.

Such a status leads to an acceleration of procedures, studies and the implementation of projects, but does not entail emergency measures for consumers.

Attica is facing a serious water shortage problem that is constantly worsening, as water reserves in reservoirs are at historically low levels.

According to the Athens Water & Sewerage Co. (EYDAP) data, as of late last month the four main water supply reservoirs contained a total of less than 380 million cubic meters of water, or about 25% of their total capacity.

Lake Mornos: A breathtaking aerial video

In a related development, a drone video presented by tanea.gr shows the dramatic drop in the water level of Lake Mornos—the main reservoir that supplies water to the greater Athens area — and which is now at its lowest level in recent years.

The footage by Christos Papastefanou and Life After Gravity captures a landscape that is both impressive and alarming.

Source: tovima.com