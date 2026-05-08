Greece to Inject €750M Into Audiovisual Production

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Aiming to strengthen the country’s audiovisial production, the Greek government announced this week that it would be allocating 750 million euros in an ambitious five-year national strategy for the creative sector.

An initiative of the Greek Culture Ministry and the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center (EKKOMED), the plan covers film, television, animation, digital gaming and music festivals, combining investment incentives, training initiatives, and international promotion.

Officials say the program is designed to attract foreign productions, strengthen domestic creators, and generate high-quality jobs.

Set to run from 2026 to 2030, it is the largest state-backed support program ever launched for Greece’s creative sector, expected to better position the country as a global production hub.

A core component of the plan is the creation of a new Film and Audiovisual Technical School, which will address longstanding shortages in specialist industry training. The school will be established at the historic Finos Film facilities.

Under “Greece On Screen”, 412 million euros in funding will be channeled into production incentives and international projects, 210 million euros into loan guarantees for creative SMEs, and 20 million euros will be allocated to digital game development and technology-driven music festivals.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the program was Greece’s first fully funded, long-term, national strategy for audiovisual creation.

Source: tovima.com