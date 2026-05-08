Poll: Most Greeks Back EU Prosecutor, Want Political Change

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Aclear majority of Greeks believe the European Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting its investigations impartially, and a significant share say the OPEKEPE farming subsidies scandal will influence their vote at the next election, according to a poll by MRB for Open television.

According to the poll, some 71.3 percent of respondents said the European Prosecutor’s Office was conducting its work without bias — 48 percent saying so “definitely” and 23.3 percent “probably” — while 22.3 percent saw political motives behind its actions.

More than six in ten respondents, 60.7 percent, said developments in the OPEKEPE scandal would be a “very” or “fairly” decisive factor in how they vote, with 36 percent describing it as “very decisive.” Notably, 58.9 percent of New Democracy voters gave the same response, signaling the issue carries weight even within the ruling party’s base.

An overwhelming majority — 71.7 percent — said it would be wrong for those implicated in the scandal to stand as candidates again, with 58 percent saying this would “definitely” be wrong.

Majority Wants Political Change

On the question of a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and New Democracy, 71.1 percent said there should be a change of government — 57.8 percent “definitely” and 13.3 percent “probably” — while 25.1 percent said the current government deserved to continue.

New Democracy Retains Lead

Despite the political headwinds, New Democracy maintained its lead in voting intentions, holding a double-digit advantage over PASOK. In projected vote share, New Democracy polled at 28.8 percent, followed by PASOK at 14.5 percent, Elliniki Lysi at 10.9 percent, Plefsi Eleftherias at 10.1 percent, the Communist Party at 7.7 percent, SYRIZA at 5 percent, and Niki at 2.3 percent.